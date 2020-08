Ark. — People can get out and enjoy the sun in Arkansas now that parks are opening back up.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is opening more parks around Norfork and Bull Shoals Lake.

These parks didn’t open during the summer due to high water and COVID-19 procedures.

All available campsites can and must be reserved before a site can be occupied.

Oakland and Tucker Hollow Parks still require repairs and will hopefully reopen on a later date.