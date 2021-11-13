Park ranger injured in officer-involved shooting in south Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Park Board has identified the park ranger shot and injured on Thursday as Robert Bridges.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, Ranger Bridges was providing backup to the Springfield Police Department when he was hit by several shots fired by a suspect.

Bridges remains in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries at a Springfield hospital. Bridges has served as a Springfield-Greene County park ranger for about a year and a half, with 17 years of previous law enforcement experience.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with Ranger Bridges and his family, as well as the Springfield Police officers involved in this incident,” said Director of Parks Bob Belote. “We are extremely proud of our park rangers and the work they do with our law enforcement partner agencies, who work tirelessly and too often in harm’s way in keeping our community safe.”

Springfield-Greene County Park Rangers are law enforcement officers, commissioned through the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and dispatched through 911. Park Rangers have jurisdiction in both the city and county, not limited to parks.