Park Day Reunion August 2-4 in Silver Springs Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield’s annual park day reunion kicks off August 2 and goes through August 4, 2019.

Park day will be held at Silver Springs Park, 1100 N. Hampton, as well as other locations in the city.

This year’s theme is “come back for the throwback” and participants are encouraged to dress like the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

The schedule includes different sporting events, a parade, car show, and a dance throughout the day Saturday.

The big picnic at Silver Springs Park is scheduled for Saturday from 1:30-4 p.m.

The event ends Sunday night with the miss Silver Springs beauty pageant.

The weekend schedule includes:

Fri., Aug. 2

Hospitality, featuring DJ HW1, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 2431 N. Glenstone Ave. Admission $10 adults, $5 kids ages 5-10 yrs. Reservations at 417 831-3131

Golf Skin Game, 9 a.m., Bill & Payne Stewart Golf Course, 1825 E. Norton Rd. Contact Bevo Looney 417-343-8228

Sat., Aug. 4

Tennis Tournament, 9 a.m. at Silver Springs Park. Contact Randy Smith 417-576-6116 or Vincent Stout, 417-886-2682

Co-ed Softball games, 10 a.m. at Silver Springs Park. Contact Nora England, 417-861-7568.

Bowling Tournament, 11 a.m. at Sunshine Lanes, 1500 W. Sunshine St. Contact Sid Needham, 417-865-1203, or Sunshine Lanes, 417-866-7246.

Park Day Reunion Parade begins at noon. Sponsored by the Ladies Civic League and the NAACP. Contact Charmaine Huddleston, 417-425-9355, or Janet Price, 417-379-6652.

Park Day Car Show, 1-4: p.m. at Silver Springs Park. Trophies will be awarded, contact Wally Ransom, 417-766-6479.

3-point Basketball Shootout, 1-4 p.m. at Silver Springs Park. Medals will be awarded, for five different age groups. Contact Wally Ransom, 417-766-6479.

Discount swimming, 1-6:30 p.m. at Silver Springs Pool, admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation for Ozarks Food Harvest .

Park Day Reunion Picnic, 1:30-4 p.m. at Silver Springs Park pavilion, donations accepted, everyone is welcome, bring a covered dish if you can.

Timmons Hall Open House, 1:30-4 p.m.at Silver Springs Park.

Park Day Reunion Dance, featuring Charlie Redd & The Full Flava Kings, Tulsa, Ok., 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton, 2431 N.Glenstone Ave. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Reservations at 417 831-3131

Sun., Aug. 5