Park Board Family Center checking temperatures of visitors to combat COVID-19 spread

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Temperature checks will be done on visitors to the Park Board Family Center before they are allowed to use the facility.

Staff will be stationed inside the entrance and use a no-contact forehead thermometer.

“As we continue to navigate the changing world around us, we remain 100% committed to making our parks and recreation services as safe as possible,” said Bob Belote, parks director. “We believe checking temperatures is another step in the right direction to help ensure the health and well-being of our family center patrons.”

All individuals, including staff and maintenance workers, will be temperature checked. Anyone with a fever at 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter the facility.

The park is asking visitors to wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their faces, cover any coughs or sneezes, and please stay home if they are feeling any symptoms of illness.