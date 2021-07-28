Park Board extending pool hours, opening cooling centers in Springfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Heat Advisory for Springfield, cooling centers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Park Board will extend pool hours and open up cooling centers on July 28 and 29 due to a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Fassnight Pool at 1300 S. Campbell will be open until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and the Silver Springs Pool at 1100 N. Hampton will be open until 8 p.m. on Thursday. The Park Board says anyone is welcome to cool off in the water at the Ozarks Stream and Fountain at Jordan Valley Park, 635 E Trafficway. Fountains run daily, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., with fountain shows every hour on the hour and a longer show 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

According to a press release, all three Park Board family centers and Jordan Valley Ice Park will serve as cooling centers during heat advisories.

Cooling center locations include:

  • Chesterfield Family Center, 2511 W. Republic Road, 417-891-1616
  • Dan Kinney Family Center, 2701 S. Blackman Road, 417-891-1500
  • Doling Family Center, 301 E Talmage Ave., 417-837-5900
  • Jordan Valley Ice Park, 635 E. Trafficway St, 417-866-7444

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now