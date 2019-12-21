Parents sue CoxHealth for losing their stillborn child’s remains

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The parents of the stillborn baby whose body is missing from Cox South are suing the hospital, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

Lucas Dudley was stillborn in early November.

His parents, Brianna and Kyle Dudley agreed to have an autopsy and other tests performed on Lucas.

A week later they were called to the hospital and told that Lucas’ body was missing.

The baby’s remains are still missing.

The Dudley’s are accusing CoxHealth of violating their rights to lay their son to rest.

They say the hospital was careless and negligent in the handling of baby’s remains.

A spokesperson from CoxHealth told the News-Leader “we understand and appreciate their right to file a lawsuit, and understand they want answers,”

Police say they have no new information that they can share publicly.

