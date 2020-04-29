Parents scramble to find childcare options as early as May 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Parents preparing to go back to work early as next week brings the challenge of having to find childcare.

Daycares have continued to operate for essential workers. Still, with classes out for summer even earlier than expected, school-aged children seem to be left with limited options for care when parents return to work.

Alexis Heffern says she typically would enroll her first-grader into summer school and other after school programs that fit within her budget, but now she is finding limited and more expensive options that will likely fill up fast.

“right now, the only option that I know of is the YMCA. Usually, I pay a little less than $80 every two weeks, and I’m going to be paying $100 every week. I’m sure everyone in Springfield is going to be fighting for these spots, while still paying extra.”

