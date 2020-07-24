Parents react to Springfield Public School’s school year plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some parents with children in Springfield Public Schools (SPS) told KOLR10 they are in favor of the masking ordinance, but opinions started to differ with the in-person option of the school’s plan for the upcoming school year.

“I cried for like two hours after it came out because I feel like we’re bad parents if people think we send our kids to school, but if we stay home with them, how are we going to pay our bills, how are we going to feed them,” said Renee Shell, Springfield Public Schools parent.

Shell says this back-to-school plan is going to hurt her family financially.

“I don’t want to have to quit my job, because if I quit my job, then there goes half my income,” said Shell.

Jesse Naylor is an SPS parent and defends the public school’s options. Naylor says the teachers are not babysitters.

“It’s a really scary situation not to know what you’re going to do with your kids while you’re at work, but they’re so focused on that, that I think they’re kind of forgetting the roles of our teachers and the roles of the public school system, they’re there to educate,” said Naylor.

Shell says she doesn’t rely on the teachers to babysit her children.

“That really upsets me to think that, because I send my kids to learn for things that I’m not able to teach them,” said Shell.

In-person learning, according to Shell, is better because kids get distracted with virtual classes.

“Because here’s YouTube! Here’s Netflix,” said Shell, “Where at the school, they don’t have that computer in front of them all the time.”

Shawnda Tuma says she is trying to stay positive for her 5th-grade child.

“So many parents are so mad about it,” said Tuma. “And I think my biggest thing is trying to stay positive around my son because if I’m negative, then he’s going to be negative, and he’s not going to have a good year.”