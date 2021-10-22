Parents upset following reports of inappropriate touching at a Republic school dance

REPUBLIC, Mo. – Moms and dad dropped their kids off at the middle school dance Thursday evening.

The night ended with police being called to the scene after several students reported they were inappropriately touched by another student.

One father, who asked to remain unnamed to protect his daughter’s privacy, stated, “I feel the school failed my child,” he stated. “She no longer wants to go to a school dance. She no longer ever wants to go to a school dance. This was her first. Her first. She doesn’t want to go back to school until she feels safe and I can’t blame her.

On Thursday evening, parents received a message from the district explaining what happened:

“We’re writing to share about an incident that occurred during tonight’s 7th and 8th grade dance. Several students have reported that toward the end of the event a student was inappropriately touching other students. A similar incident took place during the 6th grade dance, as well. Those families have been notified.

These situations are being investigated at RMS and appropriate action is taking place according to the district’s discipline policy. Impacted students are encouraged to make contact with a school counselor or administrator. The goal of this message is to provide an update regarding situations that impacted several students, and to reassure students and parents that appropriate actions are being taken.”

Republic police were eventually called in after the incident to help investigate.

“We do encourage anyone who feels they may have been the victim of assault to come forward. We understand in the moment that can sometimes be challenging,” said Allyssa Dudley, Public Information Officer for City of republic Police department. “It is really important for us to hear from students who feel they are the victims of assaults, not only to help further the investigation and find a resolution and also get those students the help that they need.

Some parents we talked to say they’re upset how the situation was handled and believe it took the school too long to bring in the police department One day later, some feel they’ve been left in limbo.

“We were told they were going to notify the victims families the next day which is today. We haven’t been notified. We haven’t been called. We haven’t been contacted.”

Parents also expressed concerns about the amount of adult supervision during the dimly lit dance events.

The school tells us it continues it investigation and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken if warranted. No criminal charged had been filed as of Friday afternoon.

“They [the students] deserve so much better than what they have received. The school says it will provide counseling. That is all fine and you should provide counseling. But you should also provide accountability as well,” said the father. “He added, “This is a good school. But where do we go from here. My question to the school is this. What are you going to do to repair my faith that you are going to do what you need to do to protect my child in your school.”