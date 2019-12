SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More good news from CoxHealth CEO, Steve Edwards.

The hospital executive posted on Twitter today that two paramedics went into a patient’s home that had a ventilator problem.

The machine’s battery was dying because the power had to be cut off to the house.

3 Cox employees, Kevin Graham, Roger Bennett, and Greg Moore, were kind enough to pay the homeowner’s $192 utility bill.

The power was turned back on for the family.