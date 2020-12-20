Parade of unique rides bring holiday cheer to Springfield hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- More than 100 unique vehicles lit up the streets of Springfield Saturday night to bring holiday cheer to area hospitals.

UTV’s, Jeeps, and monster trucks decked out in Christmas decorations drove through the parking lots of Cox South and Mercy Springfield. The event organizers say they wanted to show support to healthcare workers and bring toys to kids in the hospital.

Laura Hoffman, a member of “Ride the thin red and blue line,” says the parade happened thanks to social media.

“Community can come together and still give back. Kinda recharge the medical staff that is tirelessly working for the Covid patients, tirelessly working in the ER, tirelessly working in the hospital itself. Everyone participating, it’s a community that’s giving back to those that protect and serve,” says Hoffman.

The group started at Mercy then ended their route at Cox.