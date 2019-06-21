Papouli’s, beloved Greek restaurant, will not reopen

REEDS SPRING, Mo.– Papouli’s, a Greek restaurant and a local favorite for the people of Reeds Spring, will permanently close due to damage caused by a recent fire.

The decades-old restaurant posted the news to its Facebook page:

To all of our beloved friends and customers,We are sad to announce that Papouli's will not be reopening after the fire….

Posted by Papouli's on Thursday, June 20, 2019

