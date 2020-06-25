Pandemic has had up to a $100 million impact on Missouri Department of Transportation

MISSOURI (Missourinet).– Missouri lawmakers heard new details on Thursday morning in Jefferson City about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT). That impact includes cuts.

MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna testified before the bipartisan Joint Committee on Transportation Oversight, which is chaired this year by State Rep. Becky Ruth, R-Festus.

Director McKenna testifies the COVID-19 pandemic has had a $45 to $100 million impact on his agency. That’s because of several factors, including declines in motor fuel tax revenues, license and registration fees and the motor vehicle sales tax.

McKenna says the agency has reduced discretionary purchases for non-construction activities, and has placed an executive review on all new hiring. That began in March.

He also testifies that MoDOT has delayed advertising on about $360 million in projects in Missouri.

McKenna will join Governor Mike Parson (R) at today’s media briefing with Capitol reporters. That will start at 3 p.m. in Jefferson City.

