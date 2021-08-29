Ozarks Transportation Organization announces new project called “Destination 2045”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As the Ozarks region grows, so do our transportation needs when it comes to highways and other modes of getting around. A local planning agency is giving citizens a chance to help shape what the future could look like.

The Ozarks Transportation Organization is working on “Destination 2045”. It’s a roadmap, of sorts when it comes to planning and prioritizing area projects for the next five years and beyond. The plan will assist the organization with determining which projects are eligible for funding.

In hopes of gathering input from residents, OTO is hosting a public comment period through September 15th. You can click here to view the survey.

The deadline for submitting comments is 5:00 p.m.

There’s also an online meeting this Tuesday, August 21st, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Here, OTO staff will be on hand to discuss Destination 2045 and answer commonly asked questions.