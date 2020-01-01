Ozarks Tonight: Willard’s Camp Character

WILLARD, Mo. — The Willard Police Athletic League is working to improve its community by investing in its children. Camp Character is an outdoor adventure program for kids. It hosts monthly activities including camping, hiking, archery and more.

The Willard community is largely responsible for creating Camp Character. Many donations went into making the camp a reality. Just this month, MODOT donated mulch that was along US 160 to the camp’s trail.

Willard Police Chief Tom McClain is envisioning a bigger, better camp.

“I can guarantee you this; if we get that project, the kids will come,” Chief McClain said.

Chief McClain said the terrain of the 40-acre property is set up perfectly for zip lines or ropes courses. But the equipment can be expensive. The chief is currently seeking corporate donors, or a group of benevolent business professionals to team up and make the project a reality. There’s also the possibility of benefitting from the end of the year tax deduction for the Willard PAL Program.