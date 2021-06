NEWPORT, Ark. — You’ve likely heard of the Loch Ness Monster, but what about the White River Monster? It’s an old Ozarks tale that the author of Ozarks Alive, Kaitlyn McConnell, explored.

You can learn more about Newport, Arkansas’ mysterious creature, along with other monsters of the Ozarks, during a Zoom event with Kaitlyn McConnell Tuesday, June 1.

More information can be found on the Christian County Library District’s Facebook page.