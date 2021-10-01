Ozarks Tonight: Steve Pokin’s announcement

Steve Pokin, formerly of the Springfield News-Leader joins John Adams on Ozarks Tonight to discuss his nearly ten years of writing for the paper and what he will be doing now.

Pokin will continue his journalism career at a start-up not-for-profit news outlet that will be launching in Springfield.

Steve says one of his most memorable stories that he has covered in the Ozarks is the story of Brad Jennings, a local man wrongfully convicted of murder.

He also wrote two popular columns for the paper, ‘The Answer Man’ and ‘Pokin Around.’ He hopes to continue doing similar stories at his new position.