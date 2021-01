NIXA, Mo.-- Arby's has been trying to send some positive vibes with every purchase. The staff of Arby's in Nixa has been writing thoughtful messages on takeout bags to their customers.

"A lot of them will say 'Have a great day!', 'Have a blessed day!', 'Welcome back!', and 'It's great to see you again!'" says Arby's general manager Vickie Trudell. She says she will write anything to let her customers know that they are appreciated.