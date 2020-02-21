Ozarks Tonight: Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Upgrades

Ozarks FOX

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A $15 million plan to improve the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds is now underway. General Manager Aaron Owen described the three phases that will transform the landscape.

Teams have already broken ground on Phase I, which is a multipurpose building. The pavilion will allow the fairgrounds to better serve exhibitors and attract more events.

Phase II includes an Arena and Youth Education Agriculture Center. The 93,000 sq. foot arena will increase seating capacity from 2,800 to 6,800. It can sporting events, indoor festivals, rodeos, and more. Another aspect of the arena is the educational opportunities it’ll provide. Owen said it will also help grow the FAA program with Springfield Public Schools.

Phase III is to add 400 camping sites with a shower and restroom facility. A capital campaign is now underway to gather funds for this project. The goal is to reach $25 million.

