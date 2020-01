SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One in three women experiences pelvic floor disorders, but many aren’t aware of the available options to treat it.

CoxHealth is now offering a free class in Springfield to help deal with the pain. Physical therapist Lydia Holland explained what women can expect to learn.

All women are welcome to attend the classes, which will be held every other month. The first class is scheduled for Jan. 30 from 6:00-7:30 p.m.

To register, call 417-269-LADY.