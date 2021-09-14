Ozarks Tonight: Lights of Hope

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Almost $1.9 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in 2021, according to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ASC/CAN).

Every year hundreds of volunteer advocates go to Washington D.C. to meet with federal lawmakers and place hundreds of Lights of Hope bags around the reflecting pool below the Lincoln Memorial. The pandemic is forcing the event to go virtual again this year, but the mission remains the same.

The Lights of Hope Across America virtual event will be held Saturday, September 18 at 3 p.m. Central time.

Tim Freeman, Missouri Grassroots Manager for ACS/CAN, along with volunteer Jerry Neville explained the significance of the fundraiser and how federal funds improve cancer research, treatment options, and early detection.