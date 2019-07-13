Ozarks Tonight: Fireworks Show Supports Cystic Fibrosis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There are approximately 30,000 Americans living with cystic fibrosis, a heredity disease that affects the lungs and digestive system. 10-year-old Lilly Daugherty is one of them. She takes 45 pills a day, along with breathing treatments. Her mother, Heather Daugherty, said finding support for cystic fibrosis can be difficult.

“The hard part with that is that CF patients can’t be around each other,” Daugherty said.

‘Light it up for Lilly’ is an upcoming event where community members can support Lilly, and other CF patients. The fireworks show fundraiser will be held Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

There will be food, drinks, Andy’s, Pineapple Whip, bounce houses, face painting, and more. A large fireworks show will begin at dark. All proceeds benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For directions and donations, visit LillysStriders.