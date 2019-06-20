Ozarks Tonight : The economics of buying local

Morning rain and thunderstorms took a lot of the punch out of the atmosphere. A cold front will slowly sink southeast across the area this evening, triggering a few showers and thunderstorms. The showers should fade around midnight tonight with partly cloudy skies holding on through the morning. Temperatures will be pleasant, falling into the low to mid-60s.

Morning clouds will give way to sunnier weather during the afternoon. Temperatures will be marching higher too with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.