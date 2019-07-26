SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you have lived in Springfield for a while, you may be familiar, or have noticed a small service station at the corner of West Bypass and Division Street – it’s a tiny piece of Springfield history dating back to the heydays of route 66 and it’s still open for business.
Jenifer Abreu talked Kaitlyn McConnell, the author of Ozarks Alive, who first wrote about Danny’s Service Center on the blog.
She explains what she saw there, how she came across writing this story in the first place, and how she finds these unique stories from around the Ozarks.
Ozarks Tonight: Danny’s Service Center
