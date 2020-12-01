Ozarks Tonight: Costs of Cancer Report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More than 16.9 million Americans living today have a history of cancer. Treatment for cancer is unaffordable, according to the newly released report ‘The Costs of Cancer‘ from the American Cancer Society, Cancer Action Network (ASC CAN).

“Cancer patients paid about $5.6 billion in out-of-pocket costs in 2018,” said Emily Kalmer, Government Relations Director for ASC CAN.

Kalmer breaks down the key finding of the report, including when most patients see the biggest spike in out-of-cost expenses and just how big a role insurance plays in seeking treatment.