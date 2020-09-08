Ozarks Tonight: Cheers for Children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Cheers for Children” is a month-long fundraiser hosted by Ozarks Food Harvest in collaboration with local bars and breweries.

Amidst the pandemic, food insecurity has risen across the Ozarks, according to Jordan Browning, Community Partnerships, and Advocacy Coordinator for Ozarks Food Harvest -The Food Bank.

“It’s looking like there could be a 58% increase in child food insecurity across the Ozarks,” Browning said.

To help feed more children, OFH has partnered with local breweries and bars, which have also been greatly impacted by the pandemic.

For the month of September, $1 of every special drink order will go towards Ozarks Food Harvest’s Weekend Backpack Program.

Participating bars include:

Inner Circle Vodka Bar

Lindberg’s Tavern

417 Tap House

Sweet Boys

Golden Girl Rum Club

Cherry Picker

The Royal

Whiskey Tango

Gailey’s

Mud Lounge

Best of Luck Beer Hall in partnership with Four by 4 Brewing Co.

Gailey’s

For more information about this event or others, visit the Ozarks Food Harvest website or Hunger Action Month website.