Ozarks Tonight: Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ozarks Tonight sits down with the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks to discuss their upcoming event.

The organization will be inviting breast cancer survivors to a free shopping day where they will be able to pick out a few bras specifically made for breast cancer survivors.

The event will also include optional fittings by professionals to ensure each person gets just the right fit.

The event will be held Saturday, August 21st at the Hilton Garden Inn and Farmers Park starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.