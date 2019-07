SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) -- Along with applying for state health department licenses, medical marijuana businesses like dispensaries must seek city zoning approval if they want to locate inside Springfield city limits.

Since Springfield City Council approved marijuana zoning rules in the spring, almost 50 applicants for dispensaries, cultivation operations and manufacturing outfits have filed paperwork with the building development services department. About 30 have been given the go-ahead, climbing a first hurdle before state license applications begin to be accepted in Jefferson City.