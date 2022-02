SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Schools across the Ozarks are getting canceled due to the icy roads and inclement weather.

A few schools had some fun with their school closure announcements.

Ozark School District hopped on a viral TikTok trend to keep students in the loop:

https://fb.watch/aWY6LEw9VF/

Lutie R-VI School District broke the news in an equally musical way:

Lutie and Ozark aren’t the only ones closing classrooms this Thursday. For a full, constantly up-to-date list on school closures in the region, click here.