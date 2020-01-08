Ozarks Public Television signal fully restored after two years

FORDLAND, Mo. — The Ozarks Public Television signal has been fully restored after a deadly tower collapse knocked it off the air nearly two years ago.

One person was killed while performing maintenance on the 2,000 foot television tower in April 2018.

The KOZK tower, which was located in Fordland, is owned by Missouri State University.

Ozarks Public Television is now being broadcast from its permanent full-power facility at a new location.

You may need to rescan your TV in order to get the signal.

