Ozarks Public Television launch educational show for kids stuck at home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you’re kids are driving you crazy right now, Ozarks Public Television launched something that may help their boredom.

The brand new channel, called “OPT World” is on from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and kids can watch hour-long educational material.

It’s a wide variety of topics.

You may see historical documentaries or even nova science programs designed for grades 6 through 12.

OPT reaches thousands of kids across the Ozarks, even those in rural areas without access to fast internet.

“So this is very much designed to stand alone if need be,” said Rachel Knight, general manager at OPT. “Folks could tune into this, and by just watching, you’re going to be getting a lot of engaging content, information, and again reinforce those educational curriculum goals.

If you have internet access, PBSlearningmaterial.org has more videos and quizzes for kids to learn at home.

OPT World is now on channel 21-4 and broadcast over an antenna

You’ll probably have to rescan your TV to find it.