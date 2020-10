OZARK, Mo. — The Ozarks Police Department is asking for help with an old missing persons case.

Back in March 2019, Quincey Hill and Kenneth Webb were last seen on Longview Street in Ozark, Missouri.

Hill is a white female, 23-years-old, blond hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’5” tall, approximately 114 pounds with a tattoo on her right arm above her elbow.

Webb is a white male, 29-years-old, brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 6’0” tall and approximately 270 pounds.