SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– There’s a need for more nurses in the Springfield community. Local hospitals are hoping college graduates will be able to fill that need.

“At this point, locally you’ll see a lot of hospitals have lost nurses to travel nursing at this point in time,” program chair Tena Wheeler said. “But you also see the situation where the nursing population, the nursing workforce is aging.”

The Missouri Board of Nursing reported last year 24-29% of licensed nurses were 55 and older.

Ozarks Technical Community College is adding three new programs to its Nursing and Respiratory Therapy programs. These programs will allow for more students and experienced healthcare workers to become licensed nurses.

Cox Health told KOLR 10 it relies on college graduates to help staff its hospital. The provider is hopeful these additional programs will bring more people to the healthcare field.

“I think that the pandemic has helped people be more attracted to health care,” Celeste Cramer said. “Some high school students, we’re seeing an increase in interest of high school students who are interested in health care, which is exciting because, as I said, we know a lot of retirements have happened and are still going to keep happening. So the more that we can encourage people to go into clinical areas, the better it is for our community.”

OTC is looking to get its new programs up and running within the next year.