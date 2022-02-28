WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Ozarks Healthcare has opened a new medical office building offering over 20 special types of care. The Shaw Medical Center in West Plains, Missouri, is about 100,000 square feet and includes a coffee shop, chapel, pharmacy, and restaurant.

“We are more than excited to see our latest expansion project come to life,” said Tom Keller, Ozarks Healthcare President and CEO. “This space is focused entirely on better serving the health needs of our community with a new level of added convenience. This is one of our largest milestones as a healthcare system, and we are grateful for the opportunity to grow our care for our patients and community.”

The building is three stories and includes the following specialty clinics and departments:

Ozarks Healthcare’s Imaging

Laboratory

Patient Financial Services and Registration departments

Ozarks Healthcare’s Heart and Lung Center

Orthopedics and Spine

Pain Management Podiatry clinic

Ozarks Healthcare’s Endocrinology

Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT)

General Surgery

Infectious Disease

Neurology

“The mobility and modernized interior space of our new clinic locations are going to be outstanding,” said Dr. Troy Caron, orthopedic and spine surgeon at Ozarks Healthcare Orthopedics and Spine. “A lot of our specialties overlap and rely on each other. For example, my clinic uses radiology and refers patients to pain management in between visits with our providers. Now that these specialties are closer together, our patients can have access to everything in one location, and the staff and providers from other clinics we work with daily will have improved communication now that we can literally walk down the hall to access each other’s teams.”

New custom artwork and furniture are ment to reflect the culture and landscape of the Ozarks. One of the art pieces includes a glass sculpture created by the Third Degree Glass Factory in St. Louis, Missouri.











Photos courtesy of Ozarks Healthcare

“We wanted this space to feel like home while representing who we are as a health system rooted in the Ozarks,” Keller said. “Our design elements through the building, from the paint on the walls to the fabric of our furniture, has been specially selected to carry this concept through the entire building.”