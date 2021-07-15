Ozarks Healthcare is offering confidential vaccinations

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Ozarks Healthcare is offering discreet vaccinations for those worried about what others might think.

Many patients came forward with privacy concerns regarding getting the COVID-19 vaccine, so Ozarks Healthcare decided to create a confidential way to get vaccinated.

Dr. Priscilla Frase with Ozarks Healthcare explains the procedure, ” Every vaccine is given in a confidential environment. We have a private room for that. If you don’t want to be waiting in the waiting room, we’ll come out to the car for people. They can go through the drive-through. We’ll do whatever we can to accommodate. They don’t have to be worried about those things that they shouldn’t have to worry about if they’re making their own choice to get the vaccine, regardless of what their family or friends may think.”

Dr. Frase says that the facility offers Moderna and Johnson and Johnson and is in the process of getting Pfizer for patients under the age of 18.

Patients can walk-in or make an appointment at Ozarks Healthcare to receive their vaccination.