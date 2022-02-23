WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The West Plains Lion’s Club donated several books to the Ozarks Healthcare Foundation for pediatric patients.

About 30 to 45 books were donated to help comfort and provide entertainment to patients and families seeking medical care.

“We are touched by the generosity of the West Plains Lion’s Club and their thoughtfulness towards our patients,” Josh Reeves, Vice President of Development, said. “A hospital or doctor’s visit can be a little scary for some of our youngest patients. These books will help ease their minds and serve as a special activity for patients and their families while at our health system.”

The Ozarks Healthcare Foundation seeks and accepts charitable contributions from individuals, businesses, corporations, and other foundations to assist Ozark Healthcare.

The Lions Club empowers members, volunteers, and partners to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian services.