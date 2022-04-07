SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Sarah Scarlett provides today’s top news.

The Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination on Thursday, securing her place as the court’s first Black female justice.

Governor Asa Hutchinson visited Springdale on April 7, eight days after an early morning tornado caused significant damage in the area.

According to the Missouri Department of Elementary Secondary Education, in 2021, more than 3,500 teaching positions in the state went unfilled or were filled by candidates without the proper qualifications.

In an effort to help this, Ozarks Technical Community College is updating its teaching degree to remove barriers and increase accessibility for more students.

April 7 is more than just a Thursday – it’s National Burrito Day. Before you start searching for the best place to celebrate (by getting a burrito, of course).

If you’re an avid burrito fan, here is a recent list of the best burrito in every state.