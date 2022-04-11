SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Sarah Scarlett provides today’s top news.

Greggory Erwin, who hit several patrol cars during a chase on Interstate 44 in early 2022 and faces multiple charges has pleaded guilty.

Erwin faced three felony resisting arrest charges and one misdemeanor DWI charge and pleaded guilty Friday, April 8, 2022. His sentencing is scheduled for May 27, 2022.

The City of Springfield announced Monday that Chief Municipal Judge Todd Thornhill died Friday, April 8, 2022.

A news release from the city said Judge Thornhill leaves behind a legacy of public service and received many honors during his career, including an appointment to a Missouri Supreme Court Municipal Division Work Group in 2015. He was the only municipal judge selected for this honor.

You have one week until the deadline on Monday, April 18th, to file your tax returns. This year there are no file extensions and all unemployment support is taxable, unlike last year when there were special tax breaks.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest income in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. St. Charles County ranked #1 with a median household income of $84,978. Click here for the full list.

A man in Marshfield was able to catch a rare sight on camera this week.

In the video, a white, possibly albino white-tailed deer is seen standing on the side of the road, a few feet from Dale Richerson’s vehicle. Richerson was able to record a quick video before the female ran off with her herd.