Hollister police searching for missing high schooler

Emily Menter, 15, was last seen at the high school at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 7. She is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, and wearing a light blue hoodie with black jeans. She weighs 125 pounds and is approximately 5’6″.

Springfield Police say a man is following women into parking lots

In a tweet sent Thursday afternoon, Springfield Police said a man is flagging down women and following them to a parking lot to tell them they have a flat tire.

‘We’ve made it’: Biden, Jackson mark SCOTUS confirmation

Flanked by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Jackson noted: “It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. But we’ve made it. We’ve made it, all of us.”

What Springfield Cardinals fans can expect for Opening Day

Following a month of spring training in Jupiter, Florida, the Cardinals are home against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Hammons Field.