All charges against the three people who were operating the duck boats that sank in Branson in 2018, killing 17 people, have been dropped.

Springfield Police are searching for a woman named Kesley Marquez, who left home without her required medication and has not been seen since.

Voting is open until 7 pm in the Ozarks, and several issues are on local ballots, including the Springfield School Board election, Ozark School District funding, and Proposition P in Stone County, which would raise the sales tax to support local law enforcement if it passes.

West Plains High School is hosting a “Once Upon A Prom” dress giveaway for those who can’t afford prom dresses.

Former President Obama met with President Biden to discuss expanding the Affordable Care Act, allowing additional families to buy health coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.