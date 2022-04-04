SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sarah Scarlett shares a preview of what’s coming up tonight on Ozarks Fox News at 6:30 and 9:00 p.m.

Elections happening Tuesday

Voters in the Ozarks will head to the polls Tuesday. Find more coverage of the races on our April 2022 municipal election page.

Judge Katanji Brown Jackson nomination proceeds

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Jackson is back on Capitol Hill this week.

Progress on Missouri’s sexual assault kit backlog

Missouri’s Attorney General announced Monday that 169 law enforcement agencies in the state have cleared their backlogs of untested sexual assault kits.

New COVID-19 variant: XE

The highly transmissible XE strain was first detected in the United Kingdom on January 19, according to the WHO document, and there have been more than 600 documented cases in the UK since.

Branson spring cleanup

The City offers this service at no cost to help residents properly dispose of large unwanted items that are not typically picked up by trash haulers in an effort to keep Branson clean and beautiful.

Yoko Ono exhibit opening at Springfield Art Museum

Ono’s participatory exhibition, Yoko Ono: Mend Piece, is meant to propose communal mending as an act of healing.