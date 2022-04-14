SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Sarah Scarlett shares a preview of what’s coming up tonight on Ozarks Fox News at 6:30 and 9:00 p.m.

Reeds Spring High School was on lockdown after a social media threat was made. The school says all students and staff are safe.

According to police, the man heard a noise during the night and went to investigate. He discovered a man in his shed. The man inside the shed shot the owner in the leg before escaping on foot.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced for the first time since July 4, 2020, that the 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Greene County has dropped below 10 per day.

Nixa’s Public Information Officer Drew Douglas said city employees noticed a smell Thursday morning but don’t know what time it began.