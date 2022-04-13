SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Sarah Scarlett shares a preview of what’s coming up tonight on Ozarks Fox News at 6:30 and 9:00 p.m.
Northeast Middle School stabbing: Victim identified, suspect charged
The suspect who was taken into custody has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon through the Jackson County Juvenile Court.
Former Camden County Deputy alleges discrimination, harassment in civil suit
The lawsuit stated an alleged history of sexual harassment and misbehavior by Twitchel. According to the lawsuit, Twitchel was a deputy during Sheriff Dwight Franklin’s administration and was under investigation for an alleged sexual relationship with an informant.
Springfield Public Schools proposing tiered start times for 2022-2023 school year
In an email to parents, SPS said the proposed changes were based on feedback from families and staff, and that the changes will allow the district to provide transportation to the largest number of students with current staff and funding resources.