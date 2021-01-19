Ozarks Food Harvest teams up with Destiny Church

REPUBLIC, Mo — Destiny Church is now a pop-up location for Ozarks Food Harvest (OFH), and they will now be able to reach more people in the southwest portion of Greene County.

Every third Tuesday of the month going forward, Ozarks Food Harvest will now provide a drive-through operation at the Destiny Church in Republic for families to pick up groceries.

Today was the first time the two joined together at that location. Jon Davis, a member of the Destiny Church says a semi-truck carrying about 22,000 pounds of food arrived at the church. It was enough for about 125 families. They served people from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

“You could even see the kids running around having a good time,” said Anthony Wilkerson, Destiny Church member. “You could tell they were getting into it. Just being able to help out, and you could tell it was a joy for everybody involved. Those getting the food as well as those giving it away.”

Ozarks Food Harvest said this is a chance for it to reach people in Southwest Greene County, but anyone in Greene County qualifies if they receive federal assistance or meet income guidelines.