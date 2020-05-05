Ozarks Food Harvest serves families food with mobile food pantry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Food Harvest hoped to feed about 300 families this morning through its mobile food pantry.

The pantry served families from Reed Academy as well as Bowerman, Weaver, and Williams elementary schools.

The National Guard was there to help out with the distribution and families were given two to three weeks worth of food.

“A large increase in demand from those people who may have not accessed food services from us before, So a lot of those people who were furloughed or let go from their jobs are suddenly looking for a place to access food,” said Jordan Browning, advocacy coordinator with Ozarks Food Harvest. “And we want to make sure that no body ever has to worry about where their next meal is going to come from within Southwest Missouri.”

Today Ozarks Food Harvest is participating in “Giving Tuesday Now” a global fundraising campaign in response to COVID-19.

Thanks to a donation from the Cook Family Foundation, every dollar given today will help provide $30 worth of groceries for families across the Ozarks.