SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Ozarks Food Harvest will be able to help nearly 300.000 more families thanks to a generous donation from two big names.

Johnny Morris, with Bass Pro and NASCAR Driver Richard Childress, donated over $70,000 to the organization.

“This gift will help so many who are facing hunger in the midst of COVID-19,” Ozarks Food Harvest said.

The funds will go towards providing over 282,000 meals to those in need.