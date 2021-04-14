Ozarks Food Harvest partnering with local church on new food distribution center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield nonprofit Ozarks Food Harvest Inc. is partnering with the southwest side’s St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on a new food distribution center.

The new center is designed to bring food assistance to qualifying families at no cost to them.

This project is funded through The Emergency Food Assistance Program which allows the U.S. Department of Agriculture to buy food and partner with OFH and other nonprofits to distribute it.

The church site, located at 2200 W. Republic Road, began distribution Wednesday, April 14. Families can receive food on the second Wednesday of each month. Individuals need to bring their ID, proof of Greene County residence, and their income information to make sure they qualify.