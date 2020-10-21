Ozarks Food Harvest, along with five other food banks, receive $5 million in CARES Act Funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson announced Wednesday that six Missouri food banks would receive $5 million in CARES Act funding.

One of those six food banks is Ozarks Food Harvest in Springfield.

“This additional funding for food banks will help ensure continued access to good nutrition for Missouri’s vulnerable citizens during these challenging times,” Gov. Parson said in a press release.

Below are the food banks and how much money each one received: