Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds expansion plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today, the fairgrounds presented its 15 million dollar plan to be completed in three expansion phases over the next five years.

Phase one will build a new 45,000 square foot barn, then demolish two older barns and convert the area into more camping and parking areas.

Phase two will see a new arena and Youth Agriculture Education Center.

Horse shows, rodeos. Monster trucks, trade shows, and roller derby are just a few possible uses proposed for the arena.

Phase three of the plan will add 400 campsites, a restroom and shower facility, and replace pavement as needed.