Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds expansion plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today, the fairgrounds presented its 15 million dollar plan to be completed in three expansion phases over the next five years.
Phase one will build a new 45,000 square foot barn, then demolish two older barns and convert the area into more camping and parking areas.
Phase two will see a new arena and Youth Agriculture Education Center.
Horse shows, rodeos. Monster trucks, trade shows, and roller derby are just a few possible uses proposed for the arena.
Phase three of the plan will add 400 campsites, a restroom and shower facility, and replace pavement as needed.