Ozarks dentist surrenders license after charges for Medicaid fraud, arson

by: Harrison Keegan

MT. VERNON, Mo. (News-Leader) — A dentist from Mt. Vernon agreed this month to give up his dental license after he was charged with arson and pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud.

Thomas Alms, 64, surrendered his license rather than face discipline, according to documents filed Dec. 10 with the Missouri Dental Board.

In the Medicaid fraud case, Alms was originally charged with three felony counts, but two of them were dismissed when he pleaded guilty in March as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Court documents say Alms submitted claims to Missouri’s Medicaid program for services he did not provide. 

Alms was sentenced to probation in that case in March, but it was not the end of his legal trouble.

